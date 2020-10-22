3AW
Neil Mitchell says the Australia Post CEO should go (but not because of the Cartier watch bonuses)

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate has been stood down pending an investigation into rewarding four senior management staff with $3000 Cartier watches.

Neil Mitchell thinks Ms Holgate should go, but not because of the watches.

Press PLAY below for Neil Mitchell’s editorial on why the Australia Post boss should step down.

“It’s not reason for her to go, but I think there are other reasons,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“She seems not to understand there’s a cultural problem here.

“Millions of dollars of bonuses might be okay in the corporate world, a million dollars on indoor plants, some of them put in empty offices, it just shouldn’t happen … it’s an absurd waste.

“Then yesterday, at the senate committee, she said it hasn’t come out of taxpayer funds.

“What? There’s the real issue there.

“She just doesn’t get it.

“We, the taxpayers, own Australia Post. Every dollar that goes in belongs to us, every dollar that goes out belongs to us.

“It is our money and if she doesn’t understand that she should go.”

