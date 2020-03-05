Neil Mitchell tipped off to potential problems with new ‘game-changing’ speed cameras

Neil Mitchell has been told there a serious question marks over the effectiveness of Victoria’s new speed camera system, which is currently being rolled out across the state.

“If this is right, the effectiveness and even legality of some of the new ‘game-changing’ $17 million speed cameras could be in doubt,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I’m told the camera operators are deeply concerned about this, so concerned they may refuse to go to court if tickets are issued and challenged.”

The apparent faults relate to software and hardware issues with the T-Series Mobile Road Safety Cameras.

One of those faults is the apparent “double-doppler” effect, where large vehicles, such as trucks and buses, or cars towing trailers, are recorded at faster speeds than they’re actually travelling.

The TVM – target vehicle marker – has been found to be inaccurate.

Internet drop-outs have also apparently caused issues.

3AW Mornings is investigating…

Click PLAY below to hear more from Neil Mitchell