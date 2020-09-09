Neil Mitchell: Victoria needs a COVID-19 recovery leader, and it can’t be Daniel Andrews

Neil Mitchell says Victoria desperately needs someone to focus on the state’s recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Daniel Andrews isn’t suitable for the job.

“When we head into recovery, it’ll be a massive job rebuilding the economy, rebuilding businesses, rebuilding lives,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I’m not sure that Daniel Andrews … will have enough community trust to do it.”

Press PLAY below for more.

The 3AW Mornings host thinks the state government should appoint a minister to lead the state’s efforts to rebuild.

“What we need is a COVID-19 recovery minister whose sole job it is to concentrate on the various areas that need help,” he said.

“A minister who is competent, who is trusted, who is upfront, who is believable, who can take control of recovery.

“I don’t know who it is. It could be Martin Pakula, it could be Jacinta Allen, it could be Lisa Neville.

“It needs to be the right person and they need to rebuild trust and hope.”