3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Neil Mitchell: Victoria needs a..

Neil Mitchell: Victoria needs a COVID-19 recovery leader, and it can’t be Daniel Andrews

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Neil Mitchell says Victoria desperately needs someone to focus on the state’s recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Daniel Andrews isn’t suitable for the job.

“When we head into recovery, it’ll be a massive job rebuilding the economy, rebuilding businesses, rebuilding lives,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I’m not sure that Daniel Andrews … will have enough community trust to do it.”

Press PLAY below for more.

The 3AW Mornings host thinks the state government should appoint a minister to lead the state’s efforts to rebuild.

“What we need is a COVID-19 recovery minister whose sole job it is to concentrate on the various areas that need help,” he said.

“A minister who is competent, who is trusted, who is upfront, who is believable, who can take control of recovery.

“I don’t know who it is. It could be Martin Pakula, it could be Jacinta Allen, it could be Lisa Neville.

“It needs to be the right person and they need to rebuild trust and hope.”

 

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332