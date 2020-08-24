Neil Mitchell weighs in on ‘stomach-turning’ branch-stacking allegations

Neil Mitchell says Scott Morrison must act on “stomach-turning” allegations of branch-stacking within the Liberal Party.

At the very least, for the sake of consistency.

It’s alleged the branch-stacking involves two senior federal politicians, former defence minister Kevin Andrews and current assistant treasurer Michael Sukkar.

Both have denied allegations of wrongdoing.

Regardless, the Liberal Party must act and quickly, according to the 3AW Mornings host.

“Labor did the right thing – Daniel Andrews acted quickly and dumped Adem Somyurek from the ministry,” Neil Mitchell said, referencing Labor’s recent problems with the same issue.

“Now, I think that probably suited his factional strategies, as well, but it was right to do.

“At the time, Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister, used it to attack Anthony Albanese (and) if you do that … you’ll get it served back.

“Last night he wasn’t commenting.

“The Prime Minister has to comment and he has to act.

“One, for the sake of consistency – you can’t savage Labor then back away when the same is alleged of his own people.

“And secondly, because we, as taxpayers, deserved to be protected and so does our money.

“It demands investigation.”

Victorian Liberal powerbroker Marcus Bastiaan has since resigned from the party.

In a statement announcing his resignation, he said he rejects the allegations – describing some of the leaks as containing “historic material.”

