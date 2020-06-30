Neil Mitchell with the latest details on confirmed COVID-19 cases

Two staff members at Camberwell Grammar and a man working at Deakin University are among the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

Neil Mitchell was alerted to the cases on Tuesday.

Deakin University has confirmed a contractor working on a building construction site in the Elgar Road precinct of the Burwood Campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

The area they were working is currently unable to be accessed by students and staff.

Camberwell Grammar, meanwhile, has sent a letter to parents, informing them that two members of staff had returned positive results following voluntary on-campus tests conducted last Thursday.

Both were asymptomatic at the time of testing.

“We are now required to complete a deep and thorough cleaning of certain areas of the School and this will be completed by tomorrow,” the school said.

“At this stage, there is no impact on our planned Term 3 commencement date of Tuesday, July 14.”

3AW Mornings also understands a student at an inner-north primary school has tested positive to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Estia Health has opted to ban visitors at their aged care facilities in the “Melbourne region” for the next fortnight, unless they receive an exemption on compassionate grounds.

That visitor ban will be enforced at almost 20 of their centres.

“We anticipate that this will only need to be a short-term response as the current increase in community infections within Melbourne is likely the result of community member interactions approximately two weeks ago. We should have a clearer picture of any further escalation over the next two weeks,” management told resident representatives in an email.

“We sincerely apologise for this inconvenience so soon after extending our visitor access program however the safety of the frail and vulnerable residents in our care is our utmost priority.”

PIC: Getty (iStock)