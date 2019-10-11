Neil Mitchell’s cheeky message to Jon Faine on his retirement

3AW’s Neil Mitchell today shared a cheeky message for his radio rival, on the eve of his retirement.

Neil Mitchell wished veteran ABC broadcaster Jon Faine, who today hosted his final ABC mornings program, all the best.

“Good luck to him,” Neil said.

“He’s done a good job.

“He can interview well, and doggedly, and you’ve got to admire his stamina…

“I’m very proud of our record against him though!”

Neil Mitchell and Jon Faine have been direct on-air opponents for 23 years.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Eddie Jim/The Age