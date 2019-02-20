Neil Mitchell’s China concerns, says it’s time Australia stood up for itself

Neil Mitchell says it’s time Australia started standing up for itself against China.

And international security analysts agree.

While China is Victoria’s largest tourism market and major trade partner, there are concerns over espionage, undue influence over politicians and hacking.

Victoria has signed a memorandum of understanding with China on the Belt and Road initiative.

“I think it’s time to tear that deal up,” Neil Mitchell said.

Michael Shoebridge, director of defence and strategy at the Strategic Policy Institute, agrees.

“I think so,” he said.

