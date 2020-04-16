Neil Mitchell’s COVID-19 message: Congratulations are in order, Australia!

Australia continues to show promising signs it is flattening the COVID-19 curve, and Neil Mitchell says congratulations are in order.

We are ranked the fourth safest place in the world to be during the pandemic, after Israel, Germany and South Korea, according to London Deep Knowledge Group data.

Neil Mitchell says it’s all thanks to the sacrifices Australians have made to keep the community safe.

“You are doing that!” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I reckon the people of Victoria, and in a broader sense, Australia, should congratulate themselves.

“Now don’t ease up, don’t relax, but you are coping.

“You are doing well!”

