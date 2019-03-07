Neil Mitchell’s frustrating exchange with a minority party MP over controversial vote

Neil Mitchell has had a frustrating exchange with a Shooters and Fishers Party MP after he helped legislation pass state parliament that will lead to an extra decade of tolls.

Jeff Bourman was one of four MPs who voted with the government to block the Coalition’s attempt to kill off the deal.

Transurban can now toll CityLink motorists for another 10 years to help fund the $6.7 billion West Gate Tunnel project.

They’ll reportedly pull in as much as $45 billion for a $4 billion investment.

“It is a red hot rort,” Neil Mitchell said.

Mr Bourman and the 3AW Mornings host appeared to have very different views on what he’d actually voted for.

Click PLAY below to hear the full exchange