Neil Mitchell’s heartfelt goodbye to his beloved dog Scallywag

3 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Neil Mitchell’s heartfelt goodbye to his beloved dog Scallywag

Image (above): Nicole Cleary / Herald Sun

Neil Mitchell has publicly farewelled his beloved dog.

Six-year-old boxer, Scallywag, was euthanised over the weekend, after an inoperable brain tumour caused him to have seizures.

The 3AW Mornings host paid tribute to his pooch.

“Anybody who has lost a dog knows it’s difficult,” he said.

“I had got used to him joining me at about 5am since I’ve been working from home. I still think every morning I hear him coming down for a pat.

“Scallywag has left the building, and he has left a big hole in that building.”

Press PLAY below for Neil’s heartfelt farewell to Scallywag

Neil Mitchell
News
