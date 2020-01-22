3AW
Neil Mitchell’s house hit by ‘orange sludge’

2 hours ago
see the pictures

Many in Melbourne woke to find their gardens, balconies and pools coated in a layer of red dust.

Neil Mitchell was one of those who woke to the unusual sight at his home, in Melbourne’s south-east.

“My outdoor furniture is covered in orange sludge,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

A dust storm which began in the state’s north yesterday is the culprit.

A cold front last night carried the dirty air into metropolitan Melbourne.

Brown Melbourne: Dirty downpour forces closure of public pools and Burnley train station

see the pictures
