Neil Mitchell’s key takeaway from the federal budget

Neil Mitchell says this year’s federal budget is “fragile” and based on some “very brave assumptions” by government.

“It is all predicated on some very brave assumptions about the pandemic and it staying under some degree of control,” the 3AW Mornings host said on Wednesday.

“It also says we won’t have international tourism and the international borders open for at least year.

“We’ll all get vaccinated and everything will be fine.

“It is fragile.”

He said it looked “more like a Labor budget than a Liberal one”.

The president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions said the budget didn’t address two key issue.

“Unfortunately, Neil, it leaves behind the people who really carried us through the pandemic in so many ways,” Michele O’Neil said.

She said the budget “did nothing” to address the issues with insecure work and “nothing” about wages.

