Neil Mitchell’s message to governments who are ‘spinning, not listening’

Neil Mitchell says business owners all over the country are “rattled”, “worried”, and “confused” by inconsistent and hard to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

The Prahran Market last night issued a statement saying it was a Tier 1 exposure site between 9.40am and 11.15am on Saturday, July 17.

But the market was not added to the Department of Health’s exposure site list until about 9am this morning.

Traders at the market have told Neil Mitchell it has been a morning of “total confusion”.

“The people I talk to there, they’ve gone out to be tested today. They might have to quarantine for 14-days, they don’t know. How does their business survive that? They are frightened, they are rattled, they are worried, they are confused,” he said.

The 3AW Mornings host urged the government to listen to everyday business owners, like the Prahran Market traders.

“We have to listen to these people, they are the real people in this,” he said.

“Too many in governments, state and federal, are spinning, not listening.

“What we need is information, we need inspiration, we need help, we need problems fixed.”

Press PLAY below to hear more from Neil Mitchell