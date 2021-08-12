3AW
Neil Mitchell’s message to the state government as another potential lockdown extension looms

39 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Neil Mitchell’s message to the state government as another potential lockdown extension looms

A seven-day extension of Melbourne’s lockdown was announced yesterday.

The current lockdown is set to end next Thursday, but suggestions are already circulating that the lockdown may be extended by another week.

Six of the new local cases in today’s figures were infectious in the community, and there are four cases which are not yet linked to known outbreaks.

Neil Mitchell is urging the government to be transparent about the possibility of another lockdown extension.

“All the indications today are we could be … looking at three weeks lockdown,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“The public is not stupid.

“We’ve got six in the community while infectious, it takes 14 days, really, for the infection to surface, or it can.

“I think the government has got to explain and go through it.

“You don’t have to lock it in. We hope to get out as early as we can, but, gee, it’s looking like two weeks.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil’s thoughts

News
