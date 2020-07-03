3AW
Neil Mitchell’s message to Victorians refusing to be tested for COVID-19

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

More than 10,000 Victorians in COVID-19 hot spots have refused to be tested for coronavirus.

Neil Mitchell has a message for them.

“Think about seven people around a table — family, friends, kids — it’s not hard to get seven people you know in your mind,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Now think about this: from the surge of infections in just the past two weeks, in this state, seven Victorians may die.

“That is a cold, statistical fact.

In the past fortnight, Victoria has recorded 576* COVID-19 infections.

The national death rate from coronavirus is 1.3 per cent.

“Apply that national rate to the new infections — seven people dead,” Neil said.

“If you’re one of those people ignoring the restrictions, refusing to be tested, behaving like an anti-social gorilla, full of self interest, think of a table of seven of your mates … it’s your responsibility to keep them alive.”

Press PLAY below for Neil’s full message to those refusing tests.

*At the time of Neil’s editorial today’s figures had not been announced, so the fortnightly figure was 539. This has been updated to reflect the new numbers.

