Neil Mitchell’s take on that photo of Lisa Neville

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
A photo has emerged in The Herald Sun of hotel quarantine minister Lisa Neville holidaying in Queensland.

She’s currently on sick leave.

Neil Mitchell said he was completely sympathetic to Ms Neville’s health situation, but questioned whether it was a “good look” to be in Port Douglas.

“I don’t doubt she needs a break, she needs a holiday, (but) would it have been better to have gone in Victoria?” he asked.

“I can see why she’s left the state, she’d be recognised here, but if your staff member was on sick leave and you saw film of them sipping cool drinks on a beach somewhere, how would you react?

“I’ve got some sympathy for her, but I think it’s a bad look.”

He also read out a statement from Ms Neville’s office.

Click PLAY below to hear more from Neil Mitchell

News
