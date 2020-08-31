3AW
Neil Mitchell’s take on THAT tweet from Sam Newman

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Neil Mitchell has urged Sam Newman to reconsider the “dangerous” message he spread on social media on Sunday.

The controversial AFL great suggested a mass protest in the CBD to “take back” Melbourne and Victoria.

The state is currently under some of the harshest COVID-19 lockdown measures in the world.

Neil Mitchell said that was no excuse to break them.

“John, John, John … you just don’t understand the danger in what you’re talking about,” he said.

