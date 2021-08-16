Neil Mitchell’s take on the report that ‘should ring alarm bells in every Victorian house’

Neil Mitchell says an in-depth report in The Age about how the Andrews government operates should “ring alarm bells” in every Victorian home.

“Now, it won’t – it won’t – but what is outlined, in simple terms, is one of the most significant examples of corruption of democracy that I have ever seen,” the 3AW Mornings host said on Monday.

“It shows Daniel Andrews has set up, effectively, a form of dictatorship within government.

“He runs everything (with) very little consultation and, worse, has created this army of people – including some public servants – an army dedicated to doing not what is right for Victoria, but what is right for the political interests of the Labor government.”

He said things had not always been this way.

Neil Mitchell reflected on his dealings with former Labor leader and Victorian Premier, John Cain.

“John Cain was a decent man and he was a stickler for proper process,” Neil Mitchell said.

“He thought the Westminster form of democracy worked well and should be protected.

“He’d be very sad at what he’s seeing his own party is doing through Daniel Andrews, which is demolish the system and establish that is something more to the playbook of the Chinese dictatorship.”

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)