Neil Perry says other state governments could copy $25 venue voucher program

Every New South Wales resident over 18 will be given four $25 to spend separately in cafes, restaurants, and other entertainment venues under the $500 million Out and About scheme announced in the state’s budget.

Australia’s best-known chef, Neil Perry, says it’s a great scheme as it forces people to go out and spend the money, unlike tax cuts which can be easily saved.

“People can get out into venues, and get out into entertainment institutions, and get out into the cities and suburbs and support businesses which support employment,” Mr Perry told Brooke Corte.

“I think other state governments should potentially think about it,”

“I think it’s a really great initiative for making sure that the wheels start going around in the economy,”

