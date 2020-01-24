Neil says Senator Bridget McKenzie hasn’t acted alone over sports grants saga

Neil Mitchell says cabinet minister Bridget McKenzie is “finished” but she hasn’t acted alone.

The frontbench Senator is resisting calls to step down after it was found she re-directed sports grants to marginal seats ahead of the 2019 election.

The investigation into the saga will deliver its findings next week.

“She shouldn’t be alone, the buck stops with her but other people have got grubby fingerprints all over it,” Neil said.

“417 dodgy grants.

“Does anybody really think that all by herself she identified all of those?

“She has either consulted party headquarters or some sort of campaign committee – whoever she went to is complicit and should be accountable.”

He said it appears Prime Minister Scott Morrison is backing down on his support of the deputy Nationals leader.

Press PLAY to hear more on 3AW Mornings