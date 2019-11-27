Neil’s red hot recycling tip confirmed in waste management report

Victorians could soon get money back for returning plastic bottles after it was among 46 recommendations handed down in parliament on Wednesday.

The report on waste management was tabled, where Neil Mitchell’s red hot tip was confirmed.

Among the recommendations was consideration of a container deposit scheme, where people return plastic bottles they’ve used and receive money back.

Other suggestions include a separate bin for recyclable glass, as well as another for food scraps.

There’d also be a possible tax on so-called “virgin” plastics and a further crackdown on single-use plastic bags.

The report comes amid the ongoing recycling and chemical stockpiling crisis.