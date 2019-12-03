Neil’s tip on the monstrous amount of money new mobile phone fines could rake in…

Neil Mitchell gave you the tip that the government was going to bring in new cameras to target drivers using their mobile phones.

Tougher financial penalties will also be introduced.

Well, now Neil’s got another tip.

“These cameras could bring in $1 billion a year,” Neil Mitchell explained on Tuesday.

“Which is a 7000 per cent increase in fines for using a mobile while driving.

“Driving while using the phone is dangerous and stupid and you should not do it, but this just about sorts out the government’s financial problems.

“These cameras could damn near fix the state debt.”

PIC: Getty Images