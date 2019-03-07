NEIL’S WHEEL: Donate now for the Royal Children’s Hospital
TODAY
Neil Mitchell has taken over the Melbourne Star for the second annual Neil’s Wheel fundraiser!
He’ll lock 20 celebrities and business owners in the wheel’s pods, and only let them out once they’ve donated $10,000.
All money raised will go to the Royal Children’s Hospital.
AND YOU CAN HELP: Save a prisoner and donate to the Good Friday Appeal by donating here.
NEIL’S PRISONERS
Xavier Campbell – Essendon Football Club
Louise Martin – Greyhound Racing Victoria
Denis Walter – 3AW
Rory Costelloe – Villawood
Dylan Mansfield – Mansfield
Michael Johnson – The Basin Backyard
Dennis Armfield – North Melbourne Football Club
Shane Edmunds – SKS Technologies
Jimmy Bartel – 3AW Football
Kate Meade – ACE Radio
Alex Badenoch – Telstra
Simon Purssey – 13 CABS
Jason Rowe – 3 Point Motors
Jackie Epstein – Herald Sun
Jane Bunn – Seven News Melbourne
George Karabatsos – The District Docklands
Wes Ballantine – Transurban
The Jersey Boys
Shane Delia – Maha
Giles Thompson – Racing Victoria