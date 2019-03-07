NEIL’S WHEEL: Donate now for the Royal Children’s Hospital

TODAY

Neil Mitchell has taken over the Melbourne Star for the second annual Neil’s Wheel fundraiser!

He’ll lock 20 celebrities and business owners in the wheel’s pods, and only let them out once they’ve donated $10,000.

All money raised will go to the Royal Children’s Hospital.

AND YOU CAN HELP: Save a prisoner and donate to the Good Friday Appeal by donating here.

NEIL’S PRISONERS

Xavier Campbell – Essendon Football Club

Louise Martin – Greyhound Racing Victoria

Denis Walter – 3AW

Rory Costelloe – Villawood

Dylan Mansfield – Mansfield

Michael Johnson – The Basin Backyard

Dennis Armfield – North Melbourne Football Club

Shane Edmunds – SKS Technologies

Jimmy Bartel – 3AW Football

Kate Meade – ACE Radio

Alex Badenoch – Telstra

Simon Purssey – 13 CABS

Jason Rowe – 3 Point Motors

Jackie Epstein – Herald Sun

Jane Bunn – Seven News Melbourne

George Karabatsos – The District Docklands

Wes Ballantine – Transurban

The Jersey Boys

Shane Delia – Maha

Giles Thompson – Racing Victoria