Neil’s Wheel: The Royal Children’s Hospital just received a new tissue processing machine!

This year Neil’s Wheel raised a phenomenal $213,000 for the Good Friday Appeal.

With that money, the Royal Children’s Hospital was able to buy a desperately needed tissue processing machine — and it arrived today!

Paediatric Pathologist at the Royal Children’s Hospital, Colleen D’Arcy, revealed the two parts of the machine have been given names.

“We’ve actually named this one ‘Neil’ and ‘Mitchell’,” she said.

The new machine replaces an 11-year-old machine which was dubbed ‘Hamish and Andy’.

“We’re replacing Hamish and Andy, they’re redundant!,” Dr D’Arcy said.

“We’re very grateful. It’s essential and we really need it for the functioning of the hospital, and it will save lives.”

Press PLAY below for more.