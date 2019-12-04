Nepean Hwy shut down: One person killed, several injured

(Image: Australian Traffic Network)

One person has died in shocking circumstances after a collision on the Nepean Highway.

The crash near Ti-Tree Grove at Seaford and has forced the Nepean Highway’s closure to all peak-hour traffic.

Police say the collision was caused by a south-bound vehicle crossing into the north-bound lanes.

The north-bound driver was killed at the scene and the south-bound driver was arrested before being taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The air ambulance has been dispatched to attend three other injured people.

The Department of Transport says closures are expected to remain in place for most of the morning.

Drivers are encouraged to use the Frankston Freeway as an alternative and to allow plenty of extra time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au