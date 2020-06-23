3AW
Nestle to rename two lolly varieties to avoid ‘marginalising’ anyone

7 hours ago
3AW News

(Image: Allen’s / Nestle)

Two popular Allen’s lolly varieties will soon have new names.

Nestle, which owns Allen’s, has today announced that it will rename Red Skins and Chicos.

In a press release, the confectioner said the decision “acknowledges the need to ensure that nothing we do marginalises our friends, neighbours and colleagues”.

“These names have overtones which are out of step with Nestle’s values, which are rooted in respect,” the statement continued.

The new names for the lollies have not yet been finalised.

3AW News
News
