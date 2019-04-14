‘Never seen anything like it’: Tiger Woods pulls off remarkable comeback

Tiger Woods has cemented one of the greatest comeback stories in sporting history, winning the US Masters by one shot.

A final round 2-under (70) saw the 43-year-old finish 13-under for the tournament, one stroke ahead of fellow American, Dustin Johnson.

It’s Woods’s first win at Augusta since 2005, and his 15th major championship, just three shy of the great Jack Nicklaus.

“When that putt went in, I’ve never seen anything like.”

It caps off a remarkable comeback for Woods, whose life and career unravelled through a mixture of personal problems and a crippling back injury.

At one point, doctors feared he may not be able to walk again, let alone play golf.

His 81st PGA victory sees move No.6 in the world, less than two years after being ranked 1199th.

Woods’s fifth green jacket also sees his career purse rise to a staggering $US118,309,570.

Many Australians were robbed of seeing the incredible victory by bad weather, with the regular 9am (AEST) finish pushed forward to 4.30am.

“When that putt went in, I’ve never seen anything like,” Mick Warner told Kate and Quarters.

“I’ve seen my footy team win a premiership at the MCG, but the crowd at that 18th green just went berserk.

“It was amazing.”