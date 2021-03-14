3AW
New analysis reveals hefty cost of ‘free’ education in Victoria

13 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for New analysis reveals hefty cost of ‘free’ education in Victoria

Victorian state school families spent more than $400 million in “parent payments” for education essentials last year.

The figure equates to $619 per child, the highest average parent contribution on record.

Victorian parents paid more for public schooling than parents in any other state or territory.

Parent payments cover essentials like books and stationery, and activities like camps, excursions and sport.

While schools can’t deny students access to classes if a child’s family cannot or will not pay, state schools can set their own parent payment levels.

