New COVID-19 cases fall to two-month low as Victoria’s death toll surges

Victoria has recorded a staggering 41 COVID-19 deaths today.

Today’s death toll includes 22 people who died in previous weeks, some as far back as July, which were reported to the Department of Health and Human Services by aged care facilities yesterday.

Of the 41 deaths, at least 37 are linked to aged care.

Announcing the breakdown of today’s figures, Premier Daniel Andrews said only eight of the 41 deaths added to the tally today are from the past 24 hours.

In more positive news, Victoria has also recorded fewer new COVID-19 cases today than on any day since July 1.

Another 73 coronavirus cases have been detected in the past 24 hours.

The Premier has announced a road map for the easing of Victoria’s COVID-19 restrictions will be released on Sunday, September 6.

“It is too early today to settle that road map and to lock that in, as it were,” he said.

“Another week’s data is critically important … for us to have a better sense of how long it’s going to take to drive these numbers down.”

Mr Andrews says key principles which “underpin the opening-up road map” will include: physical distancing, density limits, working from home, face coverings and PPE use.

There are currently:

453 people in hospital

21 people in intensive care

13 people on ventilators

4338 cases with an unknown source

2620 active cases

378 active health worker cases

1225 active cases linked to aged care

44 active cases in disability care