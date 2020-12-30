New COVID-19 cluster emerges as NSW records 18 community cases

NSW has recorded 18 fresh cases of COVID-19.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed the alarming news on Wednesday.

Nine of those cases are linked to the northern beaches cluster, with six cases recorded in the inner-west of Sydney.

It’s been dubbed the “Croydon cluster”.

The NSW Premier has since tightened restrictions ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Gatherings across all of Greater Sydney will now be restricted to five visitors per household until further notice, down from 10.

Outdoor gatherings have been reduced from 50 people to 30.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture: Nine News.