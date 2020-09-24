3AW
New COVID-19 test with 15 minute turnaround ready to roll

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

The Victorian government is in talks with a company about the roll-out of a nasal swab COVID-19 tests that delivers a result in under 15 minutes.

The tests, which are said to be 95 per cent accurate, will be ready to be rolled out from next month.

Dr Peter Walsh, medical practitioner and co-founder of covidgp.com.au, told Tom Elliott they were ideal to be used in Victoria’s aged care facilities.

“We think it could be rolled out immediately while further testing is conducted,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more about it

