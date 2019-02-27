New data reveals just how many people are being rescued from elevators in Melbourne

We’re being assured elevators are still “basically the safest method of transport in the world”, despite emergency services rescuing more than 15 people every month trapped in lifts across Melbourne.

And if you’ve got a fear of a broken lift plummeting to the ground, it’s largely unfounded.

It’s more likely a broken lift would end up at the top of a building, not bottom.

“Lifts are basically the safest method of transport in the world,” Dean Morgan from LML Lift Consultants assured Ross and John.

“That’s based on the amount of people who use them.

“Yes lifts can fall, but there’s numerous safety devices that would have to fail before something like that happened.

“It’s actually more common for lifts to ‘fall’ upwards, than downwards.”

