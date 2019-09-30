New data shows Australia’s breast cancer toll is growing

The number of Australian women being diagnosed with breast cancer has increased to one-in-seven.

New figures show eight women die from the disease every day.

Data released for the start of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month reveals 30,000 lives could be lost to the disease by 2030.

Nearly 20,000 people will be affected by the cancer this year, and more than 3000 will lose their lives.

Research has found an ageing population, along with health and lifestyle factors has contributed to the increase in number of people being diagnosed.

Experts believe continued investment in research is the only way to curb rising rates and are urging women to take advantage of free screenings.