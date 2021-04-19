New Defence Minister calls on health authorities to review Anzac Day crowd limits

The new Federal Minister for Defence has called on Victoria’s health authorities to review crowd limits on Anzac Day.

But the acting Premier has already shot down Peter Dutton’s request.

Only 1400 people will be allowed to attend the Dawn Service at the Shrine of Remembrance.

Mr Dutton said it didn’t make sense.

“I really respect the decision of the health authorities, but I disagree with the decisions they’ve arrived at in relation to Anzac Day,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“No doubt they’ll be concerned about older veterans gathering and the impact of COVID, if it was to spread, but when we don’t have community transmission I think it’s hard to understand why you can put 75,000 people into the MCG to a watch a footy game, which is great, but why you then restrict the numbers to 75 when you’re at the local RSL.

“It just doesn’t make sense.

“I think there is time between now and the weekend for the health authorities to review those decisions.”

Acting Premier James Merlino was asked for a response to Mr Dutton’s comments at a press conference on Monday.

“Let me tell you very clearly, I don’t take public health advice minister Dutton – I just don’t,” he said.

