3AW
New exposure sites: CBD tram among 18 new sites added

1 min ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
More than a dozen new COVID-19 exposure sites have been added to the official list overnight.

The new exposure sites include locations in Yarraville, Maribyrnong, Southbank, Port Melbourne, South Melbourne, Flemington, Strathmore, Coburg North, Mickleham, Campbellfield and the CBD.

A route 19 tram between Collins Street/Elizabeth Street and Coburg Market has also been added to the list.

There are now 310 exposure sites listed.

See the full list of exposure sites HERE.

Anyone who has visited a tier one site at the specified time must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Anyone who has visited a tier two site at the specified time must get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

The new sites come after 11 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the daily figures yesterday, with all new cases linked to existing outbreaks.

