New fake meat coming to Australia and apparently it actually tastes good

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

There’s a new fake meat coming to Australia and apparently it actually tastes good.

“We’ve all had those fake sausages but are terrible,” Neil Mitchell said this morning.

“But there’s a new fake chicken product made of peas making waves in New Zealand and it’s coming to Australian shelves soon.”

SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH THE AD

Click PLAY to hear Neil Mitchell chat with the Sunfed CEO, Shama Sukul Lee

Click PLAY for the Sunfed Chicken ad and testimonials

