New figures reveal big increase in family violence

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
The latest crime statistics have revealed a spike in family violence despite an overall drop in crime.

Family violence offences increased by 11.3 per cent from last year, and now makes up over a fifth of total offences in the state.

Overall crime dropped by 1.8 per cent, with 523,137 offences record in the year to March 31.

Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said the family violence surge was extremely concerning.

“Family violence just continues to be such a hideous crime,” he told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings

“We will remain focused on this for as long as we need.”

Neil Mitchell
