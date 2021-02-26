3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • New fleece on life: 35 kilograms..

New fleece on life: 35 kilograms of wool shorn from wild sheep

6 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for New fleece on life: 35 kilograms of wool shorn from wild sheep

A wild sheep found in regional Victoria has a new lease on life after having 35 kilograms of wool shorn off.

A member of the public spotted him, and called Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary near Lancefield, who rescued the animal and named him Baarack.

It’s estimated he had five years of wool on him.

Director of Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary, Pam Ahern, said she was amazed the sheep survived for so long.

“He was still alive. I don’t know how,” she told Dee Dee.

“The fleece was so incredibly heavy. He could barely stand up.

“It was pulling on his skin and eyes … one of his eyelids was so pulled down that he had grass seeds in there.

“He was really skinny because he’d had trouble feeding.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332