New fleece on life: 35 kilograms of wool shorn from wild sheep

A wild sheep found in regional Victoria has a new lease on life after having 35 kilograms of wool shorn off.

A member of the public spotted him, and called Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary near Lancefield, who rescued the animal and named him Baarack.

It’s estimated he had five years of wool on him.

Director of Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary, Pam Ahern, said she was amazed the sheep survived for so long.

“He was still alive. I don’t know how,” she told Dee Dee.

“The fleece was so incredibly heavy. He could barely stand up.

“It was pulling on his skin and eyes … one of his eyelids was so pulled down that he had grass seeds in there.

“He was really skinny because he’d had trouble feeding.”

Press PLAY below for more.