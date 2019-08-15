New generation of teen gangs terrorizing Melbourne’s south-east

A rivalry between two teen gangs has caused tensions to rise in Melbourne’s south eastern suburbs.

Known as The HP Boys and NGS, the two rival mobs are reported to have recruited hundreds of members prompting police to increase patrols.

Inspector Mick Daley from Victoria Police told 3AW Breakfast information from the public can help stop the groups from growing.

“If you get information about who they are and if they are planning any sort of activities, keep us in the loop,” he said.

“We’re always trying to gather more intelligence so we can nip it in the bud before it becomes an issue.”

The two gangs faced off on Wednesday night at a Dandenong fish and chip shop where two gang members were stabbed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at crimestoppers.com.au

