New Greens leader outlines the priorities under his leadership

Free dental care and education will be the focus of new Greens leader Adam Bandt.

The 47-year-old has taken over from Richard Di Natale, who resigned on Monday to spend more time with his family.

He says the Greens will be advocating for better social services than are currently offered.

“That is unfinished business for us,” he said.

Mr Bandt also used his first press conference to attack the performance of Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“I refuse to accept the dismal standard of this government, led by Scotty from marketing, whose love of coal has contributed to these fires we are seeing at the moment and the climate emergency we are facing,” he said.

