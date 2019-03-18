New host of The Footy Show will ‘probably stay off social media’

The Footy Show’s new host admits she’ll probably stay away from social media when the revamped program airs for the first time this week.

Neroli Meadows will lead the new-look show, speaking with Tom Elliott on Monday.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little bit scared, a little bit nervous,” Meadows said.

“I’ll probably stay off social media for a while, but more than anything I’m really excited.”

