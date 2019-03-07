New information in the hunt for Geelong’s garden stake attacker

Police have released an image in the hunt for a man who attacked a mother holder her small baby with a wooden stake in Geelong.

He jumped from bushes and set upon the woman, 31, on a walking track in Hamlyn Heights about 3.25pm on Tuesday.

A garden stake was used to bash the woman to the point of bleeding while she desperately shielded her son’s head and face.

The attack only stopped when the mother dropped her purse, which the man swooped up before running away.

He remains on the run, prompting police to release a facial composite (above).

The man was last seen running south on the walking track towards Drysdale Avenue.

He is perceived to be Caucasian, aged in his 40s, approximately 183cm tall, mostly bald with some short grey or white hair and gaunt facial features.

He was wearing a dark blue-grey T-shirt, which was large and loose fitting.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au