New laws aimed at ‘cowboy’ developers introduced in parliament

42 mins ago
Ross and Russel
Tough new laws aimed at stopping “cowboy” developers from illegally demolishing heritage-listed buildings in Victoria have been introduced in parliament.

The legislation would stop developers from building on blocks for 10 years if it has been knocked down illegally.

Simon Ambrose, CEO of the National Trust of Australia in Victoria, told Ross and Russel it could only further discourage developers from taking matters into their own hands.

“It’s a very good result,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

Ross and Russel
News
