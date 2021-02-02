New laws aimed at ‘cowboy’ developers introduced in parliament

Tough new laws aimed at stopping “cowboy” developers from illegally demolishing heritage-listed buildings in Victoria have been introduced in parliament.

The legislation would stop developers from building on blocks for 10 years if it has been knocked down illegally.

Simon Ambrose, CEO of the National Trust of Australia in Victoria, told Ross and Russel it could only further discourage developers from taking matters into their own hands.

“It’s a very good result,” he said.

