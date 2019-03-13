New laws ‘finally pass’ that will immediately police solve as many as 10,000 crimes

Sly Of The Underworld says as many as 10,000 extra crimes could be solved in the next year due to new DNA laws.

Victoria Police now has the power to take DNA samples from somebody suspected of committing a serious indictable offence.

They previously needed a court order.

Sly told Ross and John there were 55,000 unsolved cases that had DNA present.

“This will bring up the number of DNA tests in Victoria up to 70,000 from the previous 3,000,” he explained.

“Police are confident of solving 5000 to 10,000 (crimes) in the next 12 months, purely off DNA,”

