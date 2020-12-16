New location technology to help when you call Triple Zero

Emergency services operators will soon have access to “very precise” location coordinates for any call taker in Australia.

Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher explained the new Advanced Mobile Location technology will automatically give call-takers your location if you call from a mobile phone.

It has been in the making for 4 years.

“When you call Triple Zero, then your phone will automatically at the same time, send a message which gives your location within a few metres,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“It does that using a lot of the information that a smart phone is able to gather including drawing on the GPS satellite system, also information from the individual mobile network you are on, other detector information on your phone.”

He encouraged iPhone users to download the latest software update.

“If there’s mobile coverage and you can make a Triple Zero call, this will work.

“If you’ve got an Android phone the software update to allow this to happen has been automatically pushed out over the network. If you’ve got an Apple phone, then you need to adopt the latest download, iOS 14.3.”

