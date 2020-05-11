New map ranks areas ‘most at risk’ if there’s a COVID-19 outbreak

A group of researchers have created a map which highlights the areas in Australia most at risk, should there be an outbreak of the coronavirus.

It’s been dubbed the “susceptibility index”.

Suburbs are given a score out of 100, with the higher the score, the higher the risk.

“What we’ve done is look at the Australian population and their age, and other demographic profiles, alongside information around health and folded that information to provide a geographic area where there are people most at risk of a severe outcome, a severe reaction, if they were to catch the COVID virus,” Aaron Cutter, lead researcher, told Neil Mitchell.

