New Masterchef judges reveal who is the ‘diva’ of the trio

The new Masterchef judges dropped by to chat with 3AW’s Denis Walter at Flemington Racecourse today.

Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo will step into the roles in next year’s season, replacing Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan.

The incoming trio said they can’t wait to start filming.

“We’re all so pumped to start it, to get the ball rolling, start to eat some amazing food and do our thing,” Andy said.

While they’ve got big shoes to fill, Melissa said she’s not worried.

“I think people forget that, right at the beginning, when this beautiful juggernaut happened, nobody knew the boys either, and look at the legacy that they’ve created and the magic that’s happened!,” she said.

And the trio revealed who the diva judge is…

“Andy, as his normal self, is naturally a diva,” Jock said.

“Melissa and I had to share a green room because he had to have his own green room!”

The 2020 season of Masterchef is due to hit screens in Autumn.

