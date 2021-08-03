3AW
Supermarket and stadium vaccine hubs flagged as new plan reveals Pfizer rollout timeline

3 hours ago
COVID vaccine vials

An update to the national vaccination campaign, spearheaded by Lieutenant General John Frewen, reveals when Australians aged under 40 are expected to be eligible for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

According to the plan, Australians in their 30s are scheduled to be eligible for the mRNA vaccines from September, and Australians aged 16 to 29 will become eligible in October. Both steps are “pending decision about whether to open up eligibility to this cohort”.

The document also reveals stadium carparks, shopping centres and supermarkets could soon become pop-up vaccination hubs.

Up to 80 per cent of the eligible population may “potentially” be fully vaccinated by December.

If all goes to plan, drive-through hubs at stadium carparks will be operating by mid-September, while shopping centre and supermarket vaccination will be underway by late October.

School vaccination programs could also be operating by early December, pending approval.

 

