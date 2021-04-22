New Pies president grilled on list management, racism and responds to criticism

New Collingwood president Mark Korda has responded to critics who view his appointment as more of the same in a wide-ranging interview on 3AW’s Sportsday.

Korda’s appointment has been met with concern from some fans that, as a deputy to McGuire and 14-year board member, he offers no real change at Collingwood.

Korda outlined ways in which he felt he was different.

“My style is different,” he said.

“I think my style is a very collaborative style so I think all the board members will have equal say and we’ll split up all the issues to supervise.

“Maybe we will go from one larger than life leader to I’ll be a small P and we will have a collective hard working board.”

He was also grilled by Sam McClure and Gerard Healy on racism at Collingwood, and his role in approving the back-ending of contracts at Collingwood that saw popular and well-performing players pushed out of the club. Click PLAY for the full interview

Image: Supplied