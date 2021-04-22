3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

New Pies president grilled on list management, racism and responds to criticism

1 hour ago
Sportsday
Article image for New Pies president grilled on list management, racism and responds to criticism

New Collingwood president Mark Korda has responded to critics who view his appointment as more of the same in a wide-ranging interview on 3AW’s Sportsday.

Korda’s appointment has been met with concern from some fans that, as a deputy to McGuire and 14-year board member, he offers no real change at Collingwood.

Korda outlined ways in which he felt he was different.

“My style is different,” he said.

“I think my style is a very collaborative style so I think all the board members will have equal say and we’ll split up all the issues to supervise.

“Maybe we will go from one larger than life leader to I’ll be a small P and we will have a collective hard working board.”

He was also grilled by Sam McClure and Gerard Healy on racism at Collingwood, and his role in approving the back-ending of contracts at Collingwood that saw popular and well-performing players pushed out of the club.

Click PLAY for the full interview

Image: Supplied 

Sportsday
FootballSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332