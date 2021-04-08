New plan for Queen Victoria Market food hall revealed

The next phase of the $250 million Queen Victoria Market redevelopment, which is set to begin early next year, has been unveiled.

Under the plan, a new trader shed will be built to provide modern amenities for market workers, and new loading facilities, and the food court is set to receive a major makeover.

Lord mayor Sally Capp says it’s “about future-proofing our beloved market”.

New designs for the food court have been released, and will be considered at a Future Melbourne Committee next Tuesday.

The design includes an improved dining area including more seating, flexible layout, cooking demonstration area, greenery, new flooring and a new roof.

Ms Capp says the food court revamp comes in response to trader feedback.

“It’s very tired now. The traders have told us they need to expand,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

The market will remain open through the construction works, which are set to begin in early 2022, if they’re approved.

